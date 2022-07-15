Skip to main content
Lakers News: Young 76ers Star Spotted Working Out with LeBron James

76ers guard Tyrese Maxey was spotted in a recent LeBron James workout video.

There's a contingent of Lakers fans that are still not fully on the LeBron James train. Some Lakers loyalists don't enjoy the LeBron experience, whether it's the superstar's influence on roster decisions, his history of leaving teams in disarray, or his Twitter commentary.

Say what you want about one of the greatest players to ever play, but one thing lukewarm LeBron fans can't take away from him is his work ethic. 

Every offseason, LeBron puts in the work, even when he's on vacation, to ensure that he's in peak physical shape at all times.

In a recent workout video, LeBron was on the court refining his game along with Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey. One keen-eyed NBA reporter, Austin Krell, pointed out Maxey's presence in the video.

It's not the first time this offseason LeBron has worked out with other high profile NBA players. He posted a video of he and old friend Kevin Love working on their games back in New York earlier this summer.

Maxey had a breakout year for the 76ers in his second season in the NBA. His scoring average jumped from 8.0 PPG to 17.5 PPG. He dramatically improved his three-point shooting, converting 42.7% of his attempts compared to 30.1% his rookie year. 

Clearly, Maxey is trying to pick up a thing or two from one of the game's greats.

LeBron, an 18-time All-Star, posted the second-highest scoring average of his career last year (30.3 PPG) and is inching ever closer to passing Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most points scored all-time.

