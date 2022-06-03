Lakers Officially Announce New Head Coach Darvin Ham

The Lakers are in need of change, and new head coach Darvin Ham will hopefully be the catalyst for a new era of Lakers basketball. Although news of LA's hiring of Ham broke a week ago, the Lakers sent out an official statement today announcing the hire.

In the statement, vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka noted how Ham's NBA background and hard-nosed approach should help propel the Lakers next season and beyond.

“When someone begins his NBA coaching career at the G League level and goes all the way through playing an integral role on the front bench of an NBA Championship team, it really speaks to a certain strength of character. Our players and fans will immediately identify with Darvin’s no-nonsense and hard-working approach, which we feel will bring toughness and a competitive edge to all we do."

The praise from Pelinka didn't stop their for the new head coach.

“When you add that to Darvin’s sophisticated grasp of in-game strategy and deep knowledge of the game of basketball, we have the ideal coach for this next chapter in Lakers history. We could not be more honored and proud to name Darvin Ham as our new head coach.”

The Lakers aren't alone in their excitement for their rookie head coach. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who Ham has coached as an assistant in Milwaukee since 2018, voiced his support of the hire.

Warriors forward Draymond Green was also complimentary of the Lakers decision to bring Ham on and, like Pelinka, believes Ham's "toughness" will resonate in the Lakers locker room.

The Lakers will hold an introductory press conference for Ham on Monday, June 6th at 12:00PM PDT.