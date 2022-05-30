Lakers: Bucks Superstar Gives Darvin Ham High Praise

Darvin Ham knows the league fairly well, especially after playing for many years and now coaching. However, he has never had a head coach job until now. Before he was selected to be the Laker's newest head coach, Ham had been the assistant for the Milwaukee Bucks since 2018.

Now that he is leaving Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo made sure to give him well wishes, according to ESPN Insider, Adrain Wojnarowski.

Ham clearly left a mark in Milwaukee, especially since that is coming from one of the best players in the NBA right now. Antetokounmpo has seen the Lakers struggle just as much as anyone else, so it will be interesting to see if Ham is actually a good fit in LA.

Darvin Ham is no stranger to what it is like to win. Ham has not only won a championship himself with the Detroit Pistons but helped guide the Bucks to win one as well. As much as people want to criticize Ham right from the jump, he has shown that he can work with superstar power and make something of it.

Darvin Ham will have many big battles he must face with the Lakers and there are plenty of questions up in the air. If the Lakers do not trade Russell Westbrook, it will be a big test to see how Ham is able to help the NBA All-Star.

However, there is still plenty of time before the next season starts and Ham will be able to take his time and work with the Lakers roster.