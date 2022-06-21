Lakers: Pair of Former LA Players Still Salty About Not Getting Their 2020 Parade

The 2019-20 season was bizarre for everyone because of the unexpected virus that was COVID-19. In order to finish out some semblance of a regular season and get through the playoffs, the NBA created a bubble in Orlando to keep players safe and protect their on-court product. There were no fans in the arenas, save from friends and family, and players were not able to go out in between games.

Then the Finals arrived and the Los Angeles Lakers prevailed. After going to a game six against the Miami Heat, the Lakers won and became the 2020 Champions.

However just because the Lakers won, it did not mean restrictions were lifted for not only players but fans who wanted to celebrate in Los Angeles.

It was clear there would be no parade, but owner Jeanie Buss made a promise to the fans they would celebrate. Regardless, that did not happen. The Lakers never got their victory parade and it appears that watching the newest champions, the Golden State Warriors has made a few former Lakers wish they had their celebration.

Guard Alex Caruso and forward Kyle Kuzma appear to be over watching other teams get their time to celebrate with their city when they never got the chance and they are not the only ones. Earlier this year when the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, LeBron James thought of the Rams, Dodgers, and Lakers having a combined parade to celebrate with the city of Los Angeles. However, that was also because of these LA teams winning titles within those few years.

Either way, the Los Angeles Lakers may never get their parade, but they will always have the title of 2020 NBA Champions.