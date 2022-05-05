Skip to main content
Lakers: Phil Jackson 'Significantly Involved' in LA's Head Coaching Decision

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that former Lakers head coach Phil Jackson has legitimate influence on who the team hires to be their next head coach.

The Lakers primarily rely on the collaboration of a "four-pronged brain trust" of Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss, and the Rambi (Kurt and Linda Rambis) when it comes to big decisions for the franchise.

When it comes to the hiring of their next head coach, a fifth prominent name has a seat at the table.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski explained in a studio appearance this week.

"This is very much a committee in LA putting together this coaching search. One person who is certainly significantly involved in this process is Phil Jackson. He's got a voice in this. He did last time when they hired Frank Vogel." 

It's not a complete shocker considering that earlier this year, The Athletic's Bill Oram and Sam Amick reported in March that majority owner Jeanie Buss still solicits advice from Jackson, her former fiancée, and former Lakers team president Magic Johnson.

Woj echoed his previous report that the Lakers are taking an atypical approach to their head coaching search. 

"Phil Jackson's voice is here. Darvin Ham, we just mentioned with Charlotte, he's going to interview with them. He's interviewing also with the Lakers. They're moving deliberately. They aren't doing seven or eight or nine candidates all at once. They're kind of going down a list and taking their time with it. I think that process is going to take a bit."

Jackson is one of the greatest NBA coaches of all time and of course, won five titles at the helm for the Lakers. That being said, Jackson's history as a front office executive is not nearly as successful. 

The NBA legend's stint as the New York Knicks president of basketball operations led to a combined 80-166 record across three seasons and not a single playoff appearance for the franchise. Jackson didn't exactly knock the coaching hires out the park either. He churned through four head coaches, including Kurt Rambis, during tenure in the big chair.

The plot thickens in the Lakers head coaching search. 

