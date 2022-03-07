Lakers: Phil Jackson Has Been Involved With Team Matters All Season

The Lakers have their own version of a soap opera going on this season. Fittingly placed in Los Angeles, Jeanie Buss and the front office have created a situation where the attention on the franchise is off of the court, not the mediocre basketball they play on a nightly basis.

That started with the huge trade that landed Russell Westbrook in purple and gold. The deal was widely criticized, and not just for what the Lakers gave up in return. There were big concerns that Westbrook wouldn't fit on this roster, and those concerns have proven to be well-founded.

But the Lakers also have some things going on behind the scenes that we could not have imagined. Like Phil Jackson still being involved with the team. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick and Bill Oram, Jackson is still very much a guy that the Buss family turns to for advice.

"Sources say Jackson, the Lakers legend and ex-fiancé of Buss ... has been in frequent contact with Buss about team matters all season long. The complicated and often uncomfortable dynamics surrounding the Westbrook situation, in particular, are known to have drawn his interest. As unofficial consultants go, they don’t get much more experienced or credible than Jackson."

It's unclear what exactly Jackson's role would be, especially in regards to the Westbrook situation. But he has coached his fair share of problematic players, and ones that don't quite play up to their standards. A couple of championships out in Los Angeles will do that for a coach.

But the relationship between Jackson and LeBron James is touchy, at best. The two have a long history in the NBA, with James being open about not liking the legendary coach after some questionable comments he made.

So will that further stress the relationship between LeBron and the Lakers? That relationship has already been tested this season, and at a pivotal time in his career.