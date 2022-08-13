Lakers: Photo of LeBron James' Sons, Bronny and Bryce, Creates Internet Frenzy

When your the son of a NBA legend and one of the most popular athletes on the planet, you get a little more pub on the internet than most high school basketball players. That's life for Bryce and Bronny James, LeBron James' two sons, who have popped up frequently in the news cylce this summer. Bronny, LeBron's oldest, moreso than Bryce due to his potential impact on LeBron's NBA future once he's eligible for the 2024 draft.

LeBron's sons are currently on a three-game European tour as part of the California Basketball Club team. During the team's first game, which took place in London earlier this week, Brian Bosché snapped a photo of Bryce and Bronny on the court and it sent LeBron James and the NBA into a full on frenzy.

The moment wasn't lost on the ESPN broadcast crew, as they pointed out that it indeed was the first time Bryce and Bronny had shared the court in a competitive setting. Bryce received a loud ovation after checking in.

Nor was it lost on LeBron James himself, who took to Twitter to react to the momentous occasion.

"Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW"

The California Basketball Club, which also has Penny Hardaway's son Ashton and Scottie Pippen's' son Justin on the roster, will play in Paris on August 15th and in Rome on August 18th to wrap up the three-game European tour.