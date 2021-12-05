Lakers Players Pull Up to LeBron James’ Son Game at Staples Center

LeBron James was not the only one in his family that would play at Staples Center within a 24-hour period. His son, Bronny James, took the court with his high school team, Sierra Canyon and competed against LeBron’s old alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary.

The basketball event, Chosen-1's Invitational, was created by LeBron James, Nike, and the Naismith Hall of Fame. Bronny lead his team with 19 points as his squad beat his father's old squad 71-53.

Sierra Canyon is part of a six-part documentary series from the Uninterrupted that goes into the team’s quest to earn its third consecutive Southern California regional title, and defend their title as state champions.

Even with the Lakers struggling, it is nice to see most of their stars still supporting each other by coming out. Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Rajon Rondo could be seen on the sidelines taking in the game, as LeBron sat courtside watching his son. We know for a fact, that the team mostly gets along. We just have yet to see that camaraderie taking place on the court as much as we would like to see.

The Lakers are off until Tuesday to host Boston, so hopefully the Lakers can figure out a way to avenge their loss at the Garden several weeks ago and build a winning streak.