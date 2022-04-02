Lakers: Pundit Explains Why LeBron James' Razzie Awards Boosts His Legacy

LeBron James taking home the Raspberry Award for "Worst Actor" for his performance in Space Jam: A New Legacy has generated plenty of buzz. Especially since the star of the original version was none other than Michael Jordan.

You might have heard - people love to compare LeBron James to Michael Jordan.

Fox Sports Nick Wright thinks that LeBron winning a somewhat embarrassing award speaks to how James is judged differently by everyone, not just NBA analysts. Wright brought up how Shaq's performance in the 1996 film Kazaam is rarely mentioned, despite the fact that it owns a pitiful 5% review rating on RottenTomatoes.com. Wright also thinks James' acting is essentially no worse or better than Jordan's in the original Space Jam.

"Let's go to Shaquille O'Neal who was in some historically bad movies, including Kazam. The idea that we all still to this day we all pretend that Michael Jordan was a good actor in Space Jam...LeBron his movie grosses a $160 million and everyone's like, 'I gotta tell ya, his blocking in the second half, not up to par.'"

Wright argues that LeBron's Razzie is a perfect example of why he believes LeBron is the NBA GOAT.

"This does contribute to the GOAT argument because it is a part and parcel that LeBron James is held to a standard the likes of which no athlete has been held to."

The pundit juxtaposes the glorification of Jordan with the contempt of LeBron.

"This is a microcosm for how we do LeBron James on the court too. Through the prism of nostalgia and haziness of history...Michael Jordan never missed a big shot. Michael Jordan never missed a big free throw. Michael Jordan never had a bad game. Meanwhile, LeBron over the weekend, can have 39 points against the Pelicans, the Lakers lose and we're like, "Oh, guys scored four in the fourth, what does it mean for him as the GOAT?'".

It's an interesting argument from an analyst who always seems to have out-of-the-box ideas.