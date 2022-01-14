Skip to main content
Lakers: Rajon Rondo Acted As Another Assistant Coach Says Frank Vogel
Player(s)
Rajon Rondo
Team(s)
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers: Rajon Rondo Acted As Another Assistant Coach Says Frank Vogel

The veteran guard was a huge help while the Lakers coaching staff was short-handed.

The veteran guard was a huge help while the Lakers coaching staff was short-handed.

Guard Rajon Rondo has had an interesting career with the Lakers. He was a hero during the Lakers 2019-2020 championship season. The following offseason, Rondo signed with the Atlanta Hawks before he was traded to the Clippers. Los Angeles then re-signed the 2020 playoff hero this summer and recently traded him to the Cavaliers.

This year, he didn’t contribute much on the court, but Frank Vogel noted that Rondo main contribution was not between the lines.

Vogel voluntarily brought up Rondo’s leadership when asked about the challenge of missing assistant coaches during the height of the recent COVID wave.

"We also lost Rondo who was serving as an assistant coach in a lot of ways.”

Read More

Coach David Fizdale and coach Mike Penberthy both missed time in health and safety protocols. Clearly, Rondo was an asset for the Lakers short-handed coaching staff.

Rondo has long been known as a unique personality in NBA locker rooms. He’s vacillated from locker room cancer to vaunted team leader throughout his career. It's important to note that his behavior hasn’t been coach dependent.

Doc Rivers has long supported the point guard who helped steer the Celtics to a championship in 2008. Rick Carlisle, another championship coach, and Rondo couldn’t finish a single season together.

On the Lakers, Rondo used his experience and knowledge to help maximize the Lakers roster. The Cleveland Cavaliers are banking he’ll be able to do the same with their young upstart roster.

It always helps to have an extra coach who also plays in the game. 

USATSI_17223454
News

Lakers: Rajon Rondo Acted As Another Assistant Coach Says Frank Vogel

41 seconds ago
USATSI_17307246
News

Lakers: Jerami Grant Trade Chatter Getting Louder as LA's Struggles Continue

2 hours ago
USATSI_17437851
News

Lakers Reportedly Offered Two Draft Picks to the Hawks For Cam Reddish

15 hours ago
lebron james usa today 12-28-21
News

Lakers: LeBron James Dominates All-Star Game Frontcourt Voting in the West

17 hours ago
dwight-howard
News

Lakers Reportedly Looking Into Moving Dwight Howard Before the Trade Deadline

19 hours ago
ben simmons los angeles lakers usa today 1-27-21
News

Lakers: 76ers Have 'Zero' Interest in a Trade Involving Russell Westbrook

20 hours ago
USATSI_17427557
News

Lakers: Vogel Ducks Question About Russell Westbrook's Late-Game Miss

21 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today headache
News

Lakers: Sacramento Kings' Media Team Trolls Russell Westbrook After Poor Performance

22 hours ago