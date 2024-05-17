Lakers Reportedly Met With Bronny James at NBA Combine Amid Draft Rumors
As the NBA Draft process continues on, the Los Angeles Lakers have been doing their due diligence with prospective prospects. One of those prospects that the team has been showing interest in is former USC Trojans guard Bronny James.
Part of the interest in James is that his father, LeBron, plays for the Lakers. The elder James has spoken at length about his desire to play alongside his son and the organization seems willing to make this become a reality.
According to Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles met with Bronny at the NBA Draft Combine. This is amid all the rumors that have been swirling around about the pairing.
"In terms of the draft, the Lakers seem like they’ll be the draft floor for Bronny James at pick 55, a player the team conducted an interview with in Chicago, according to sources not authorized to publicly discuss draft strategy."
If the Lakers do draft James, he would serve as a project-type player for the team. But having a good development team around him would be the best course of action.
Bronny has really helped his case to be drafted with his strong performance at the NBA Combine, giving more thought to him joining a team this summer. Only time will tell but the Lakers seemingly do have interest in drafting him.
