Lakers: Reports Suggest Phil Handy Would Take Over Head Coaching if Frank Vogel is Fired

The Lakers appear they are set on sticking with Frank Vogel for the remainder of the season. There was one week in January that really felt like he might lose his job, mostly when the Lakers were mired in an embarrassing losing streak at a less-than-ideal time.

But it sounds like the Lakers will stick with Vogel. But if something changes and they make a move, don't expect David Fizdale to take over the head coaching responsibilities.

That was the initial perception from the team if they were to move on from Vogel. But according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the Lakers would go in a different direction with their coaching staff.

“The Lakers are moving forward and going to allow him to finish out the season as head coach. It was dicey there these last couple of weeks. Definitely the Lakers were considering making a move. I was told — sources told me at that time, if there was going to be an interim coach to take over, I think a lot of people probably would assume it was going to be David Fizdale, but I had a lot of people telling me that it would have been Phil Handy to take over as interim head coach.”

If the Lakers were to let go of Vogel, there really isn't a 'better' move when picking between Fizdale and Handy. The only difference is that Fizadale has spent a few seasons as a head coach, most recently with the Knicks during the 2019-20 season.

But on a team led by LeBron James, it would make sense that Handy would take over. That's his guy and has been for some time. Let's hope that the Lakers don't get to a point where they have to fire Vogel this late in the season.