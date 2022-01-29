Lakers: Frank Vogel Had "No Problem" with Russell Westbrook Going for the Win Against CHA

The short-handed Lakers almost pulled the rabbit out of the hat on Friday in Charlotte. Los Angeles struggled for much of the game as LeBron James and Anthony Davis watched in street clothes. Despite never leading in the game, the Lakers found themselves with the last shot with nine seconds left down by two. Russell Westbrook missed what would have been a game-winning three-pointer with 0.7 seconds on the clock.

After scoring just five points in the first half, Westbrook erupted for 30 second half points to finish with 35. His season high.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel emphatically backed Westbrook’s decision to shoot for the win.

"The hottest guy in the gym has the ball in his hands...I had no problem with the shot he took. He was three-for-five from three in the second half and he went for the win. He knocks that down, we’re talking about one hell of a win.”

Prior to the miss, Westbrook drained back-to-back three-pointers with less than two minutes remaining to cut Charlotte’s lead to three.

Vogel credited Westbrook for his second half effort and giving LA a chance to win a game that seemed out of reach for most of the night.

“Russell was spectacular in the second half. Thirty points…just willed out team into an opportunity to steal one on the road."

Westbrook was 11-for-20 in the second half and had just one turnover. He routinely got to the rim and his energy was infectious. It was the type of vintage Russ performance Lakers fans have been waiting for. Friday-night-Charlotte-Russ was the type of player the Lakers were expecting when they acquired Westbrook this summer.

In his last four games, Westbrook is shooting 55% from the field. A far cry from the player who in the middle of a nasty shooting slump earlier this year exclaimed “I can’t make a [expletive] shot.”.

Westbrook will hope to keep his hot streak alive on Sunday in Atlanta as the Lakers wrap-up their six game road trip.