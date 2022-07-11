Skip to main content
Lakers: Rob Pelinka Hints at Future Moves for LA Roster

The Lakers front office has a lot of work to do with Rob Pelinka showing signs of not slowing down until the season begins

The Lakers historically have been able to land big free agents. Ranging from players like Shaquille O'Neal to most recently Anthony Davis, players who want to win a title come over to Los Angeles. 

Los Angeles provides a place for champions, but it could also turn players away who aren't ready to be put in such a huge spotlight. Some players may try to cement their place in Lakers history while others crash and burn from all the pressure. 

It seems this season more than ever, the Lakers need that magic of bringing high caliber players to surround their core. Luckily for the fans, Rob Pelinka seems ready to pursue other possible upgrades for the LA roster. 

“We’re still not done,. We still have more work to do.” - Rob Pelinka

The Lakers most notably have been in the talks of acquiring Kyrie Irving, but some may argue that won't be enough. Irving can move the needle for the Lakers but they still need much needed help.

Expert also believe that although Irving to the Lakers seems like a long shot, yet possible, Pelinka isn't necessarily going to promise something that big.

"Management certainly hasn’t promised that it can pull an Irving trade off, since it might well require the participation of at least one other team to provide Brooklyn with what it wants, but Pelinka made it clear in a Friday night TV appearance that he is still pursuing upgrades after his first five moves in free agency (Damian Jones and Troy Brown Jr. have also been signed in recent days)." - Marc Stein, NBA Insider 

Talen Horton-Tucker and for bold executives, Kendrick Nunn, are probably available for the right player in return, but it appears that the Lakers are reticent to include first-round draft choices unless it could dramatically improve the teams odds of contending for a championship.

