Lakers Role Player Wants to See LeBron James Team Up With Team USA Co-Star
The 2024 Olympics in Paris has come and gone, with Team USA claiming the gold medal in men's and women's basketball. Both final games were against France but the Americans were able to prevail with victories.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was special during the Olympics, eventually winning the MVP honor of the Games. He was a leader for Team USA both on and off the court, showing that he is still one of the better players in the world.
Team USA was full of star power but the two main players were James and Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry. The two rivals on the court have become very close off of it and they helped dominate at different moments to lead the Americans to victory.
Curry and James playing together was simply something out of a storybook and it got many fans wanting more. While the two players are unlikely to ever team up in the NBA, it has now become the wish of many.
This includes Lakers role player Christian Wood. Wood took to social media to express his desire for James and Curry to team up in the league.
The way that they worked together with Team USA was like magic and it would be special to see in the NBA. They have come a long way from all the NBA Finals matchups years ago and a team up could be one of the most watched teams in NBA history.
Curry coming to the Lakers would be the more likely move if the two sides were to ever team up before James retires. He is eligible to be a free agent in two years but James may be done playing basketball by then.
James could go to the Bay Area but he just resigned a new contract with the Lakers for two seasons and has enjoyed his lifestyle in Los Angeles. It's very unlikely that the two stars will ever be teammates in the NBA but it's certainly interesting that Wood posted something about it.
Curry and James have long been the two faces of the NBA but each is starting to see the end of their careers. They both have four NBA titles to their name and will be vying for No. 5 this season.
The Lakers and Warriors have become one of the better rivalries in the NBA but when they face off against each other this season, fans won't be able to help but remember their time together over the summer.
