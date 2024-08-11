Lakers' LeBron James Wins Prestigious Award For Olympic Men's Basketball Games
The Men's Basketball final at the 2024 Paris Olympics proved to be an exciting game. While Team USA beat France with a final score of 98-87, it truly felt like it could be anyone's game until the final minute.
One of the main reasons for the USA winning was Steph Curry, who scored 24 points with eight three-pointers. On top of that, Curry's clutch 36-point performance against Serbia in the semifinals helped the USA come back from a major deficit. This is especially impressive considering that this is Curry's first time playing at the Olympics.
While Curry proved to be a dominant force in the past two games, LeBron James has been the epitome of consistency throughout the tournament.
Across all five games at the 2024 Paris Olympics, James averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists, the second-best in the competition. On top of this, King James became the first athlete from the United States to record two triple-doubles at the Olympics.
With achievements like that, it's no wonder LeBron James was named the Olympics MVP by the Fédération Internationale de Basketball (FIBA).
"The 39-year-old James was captivating the whole tournament," FIBA announced in a press release. Perhaps his biggest highlight was registering his second triple-double in his Olympics career - and just the fourth of all-time - with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in USA's thrilling come-from-behind victory over Serbia in the Semi-Finals."
At this point, James' consistency shouldn't be surprising. After being drafted to the NBA out of high school in 2003, King James has proven to be a dominant force.
In his more than 21-year career, James has been named an NBA All-Star for 20 seasons in a row. On top of that, he won four NBA Finals (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020), was named Finals MVP four times, was named NBA MVP four times (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013), and now has three Olympic gold medals.
It seems that whether he's playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Lakers, or Team USA, he just can't be beat.
FIBA also named James as a member of the All-Star Five, which included reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama of France, reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of Serbia, reigning FIBA World Cup MVP Dennis Schroder of Germany, and Curry.
