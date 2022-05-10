Skip to main content
Lakers: Rudy Gobert Reacts to Shaq Saying He Would Crush Him 1-on-1

Jazz Center Rudy Gobert responded to Shaq saying that he could absolutely manhandle him in the post.

Is it really a week in the basketball world with Shaq reminding everyone of his NBA dominance? During a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, The Diesel responded to co-host Spice Adams saying that Utah Jazz three-time defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert would be able to hold his own against the NBA Hall-of-Famer. 

Adams said that he thinks Gobert could hold Shaq to 12 points. Shaq responded with:

"In the first three minutes. Let me tell you something, it's against my religion for someone to hold me 1-on-1. I take that personally, I do..if I get it [the ball] and nobody's coming [to double team], I take that as a sign of disrespect."

But Shaq didn't stop there.

"You know what I would do? He's a shot blocker, he can't shoot a shot. I would back his little skinny-ass up under the rim and then show him the bow so he gets scared, and then go up and dunk it right in his face."

The Utah Jazz center responded with just six words to Shaq's comments.

Like most contentious hypothetical sports debates, there's no way to ever settle it. Shaq and Gobert played in completely different eras, but it's hard to imagine any NBA player of the last twenty years, even a five-time All-Defensive team member, slowing down one of the most dominant players of all-time. 

Who knows? Maybe Gobert, whose Jazz team was eliminated in the first round of the payoffs, can join Shaq on the TNT Inside the NBA set for a little 1-on-1.

