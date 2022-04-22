Lakers: Shaq Offers to Coach LA For A Steep Price

Shaq has made it pretty clear what he thinks about the current state of the Lakers. Last week, the Lakers legend deemed the team's coaching vacancy as a "terrible job" and stated that if he was Frank Vogel, he would've quit on the spot instead of learning about his firing via Twitter.

This week, Shaq discussed the Lakers head coaching job again on his podcast - The Big Podcast With Shaq. The three-time Finals MVP said he would be willing to coach the Lakers, but he'll need to be paid handsomely.

"If the Lakers offer me $25M a year, for four years, I'll coach the Lakers."

Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams seemed somewhat surprised that Shaq, whether he was joking or not, would even consider leaving TNT's incredibly successful show, Inside the NBA.

Adams then brought up the fact that rapper Master P has publicly stated that he wants to be considered for the Lakers job and would bring Shaq in as assistant. Shaq, as one would imagine, has no plans of being Master P's assistant coach in this parallel NBA universe. As an homage to Shaq's own rapping days, the big man provided his thoughts in lyrical form.

"For four years, I need a four year contract. I'll coach them right now. Let's just say they have a conversation with Master P and they don't pick him. Now I'm just going to go in as a side meeting and, and just say, 'Hey, I know you didn't want to consider my good friend Master P, but if you want me, this is the fee'. You like that rhyme?"

Shaq is about as likely to be the Lakers next head coach as LeBron is. Shaq stalking the sidelines at Crypto.com Arena is an interesting thought that will not come to fruition.