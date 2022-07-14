The NBA world has had its eyes on the Brooklyn Nets and what their future holds in terms of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. There was always skepticism about whether or not Irving may have played his last game for the Nets, but what shocked the league was the fact that Durant requested to be traded.

However, as expected, the Nets are asking for a king's ransom for Durant's services, one that many teams are unwilling to meet. Of course, that has significantly narrowed the market for KD, the same being for Kyrie Irving who essentially has little trade value. Kyrie has little interest from teams around the league except one. Enter, the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the Lakers are said to be interested in acquiring Irving to help rebound from a disastrous 2021-2022 season, there doesn't seem to be any momentum on a trade happening. The Lakers are reluctant to overpay for Irving in terms of offering first-round draft picks. As for the Nets, they see no need to trade Irving for anything less than what they desire.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently spoke about the two sides and mentioned how the Lakers' offer isn't enough to get a deal done.

“The market for Kyrie is very thin. It’s essentially the Lakers, and the trade offer isn’t great. If you don’t like what you have, you just close ranks and look at restarting it.”

The Lakers don't have very much to offer the Nets in order to really sway them without subtracting from their future. Brooklyn has reportedly communicated that they want at least one of the Lakers future first-round picks in a potential Kyrie trade.

Fans who would have wanted to see a LeBron James-Kyrie Irving reunion to form a trio with Anthony Davis will have to keep dreaming. For now, the Lakers will prepare for the season with what they have.