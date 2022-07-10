Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: Buddy Hield and Myles Turner 'Prime' Trade Targets for LA

The Lakers are destined to make some big moves this off-season with some players to help build around the core

The Lakers disappointing season came to an abrupt hault as they failed to make the playoffs for the second time since acquiring LeBron James. Under the bright LA spotlight, there was little doubt the Lakers were going to make off-season moves. 

Despite the recent news of the Lakers possibly targeting Kyrie Irving, recent rumors have surfaced with the team looking at sharpshooter Buddy Hield and big man Myles Turner as 'prime' trade targets. Hield was also seen as a trade target for the Lakers during the 2021 off-season, but ultimately was acquired by the Pacers.

Hield, who has shot 39.8% from the 3-point line in his career, and Turner, who has averaged 3.1 blocks a game over the past 2 seasons, will give the Lakers much needed help on both sides of the ball. 

Although they are seen as prime trade targets, experts remain skeptical that a deal will get done at all. 

"A second source I spoke to expressed pessimism that the Lakers would have the required assets to assemble a trade in which they acquire both Hield and Myles Turner from Indiana. Various reports have described the two Pacers as prime targets for L.A. if it is unable to assemble an Irving trade construction that Brooklyn is prepared to accept." -Marc Stein, NBA Insider

All eyes remain on the Lakers front office as they continue to navigate whether or not Westbrook will remain on the team or if they land Irving. With the moves destined to be made, Laker fans can remain hopeful for now that the Lakers will be able to acquire a key player before the start of the season. 

