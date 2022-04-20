Lakers Rumors: Former LA Head Coach Linked to Coaching Vacancy

When a franchise is in a tailspin, sometimes familiarity can be a stabilizing force. Except when familiarity is what helped start said tailspin. In recent years, the Lakers have typically preferred to hire from inside the "Laker family" when it comes to the front office and coaching staff. Those decisions haven't always worked out.

The Lakers are searching for a new head coach and there's been plenty of names listed as potential candidates. In a recent report by The LA Times' Brad Turner and Dan Woike that highlighted some LA coaching candidates, one name in particular jumped off the page for Lakers fans.

"Those in the league with knowledge of the situation expect Toronto’s Nick Nurse, Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers and Utah’s Quin Snyder to be candidates should they become available. Former Portland coach Terry Stotts, former Oklahoma City coach Scott Brooks, former Lakers coach Mike Brown..."

Yes, that Mike Brown. The Mike Brown that the Buss family fired in a panic five games into the 2012-2013 season. The Mike Brown that coached a young LeBron for a five year span that included a trip to the 2007 NBA Finals. The Mike Brown that hasn't been a head coach for six years.

It would be an odd reunion for all parties involved: the Lakers, Brown, and LeBron.

The Lakers franchise is in a tough spot on multiple fronts, but Brown just doesn't seem to be a "change the culture" kind of head coaching hire. Not that the roster, that will likely be anchored LeBron and Anthony Davis once again, needs a firestarter of a coach either.

Conceivably, Brown's path to getting the job, if he so desires it, is that the might be one of the few brave enough to take on the challenge.

In the words of your favorite local news station, this is a developing situation.