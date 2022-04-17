Lakers: The Hunt for a New Head Coach Continues and Does Not Look Promising

After the embarrassing ending to what was supposed to be a great year for the Lakers, it looks like there could be a possible rebuild in the future. Not only are the Lakers without a head coach after the firing of Frank Vogel, but the team clearly does not work together well. Now the question is, who will take on the role of the head coach?

Well according to Chris Mannix on NBC Sports Boston, in light of this season, the head coach job in LA is not appealing and in addition to that, there is not a lot of time left for LA before a rebuild begins.

"That's a team that, yes it has LeBron James and theoretically if he's healthy Anthony Davis, but you have like a one year window, maybe, to succeed before that team goes into a massive rebuild with no draft capital to make that rebuild."

This season proved that there are more issues on the Lakers than just chemistry, it was also trying to keep players healthy. Another aspect that really hurt the Lakers at the beginning of the season was players testing positive for COVID-19.

However, even with the injuries and players being out, they always had one of their superstars playing. Be that as it may, they just could not win games. There were many close games where LA found their way back and closed the margin but just could not solidify the win.

In a Los Angeles Times article by Dan Woike and Brad Turner, an agent speaking on condition of anonymity was asked “Is the Lakers’ job that attractive?”. This was their response.

“I’m not so sure it is. But someone will take the job."

Although the position of head coach for the Lakers is not the most tempting job offer right now, there are still some promising aspects about the Lakers. If Anthony Davis can come back next season stronger than ever and LeBron James plays at the same level he did this last season, then Los Angeles could return to championship form.

Either way, the Lakers need a coach who wants to coach, not someone who wants to show up with a pre-made team.