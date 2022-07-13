Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Never Asked For Trade From Brooklyn Per NY Insider

Prior the NBA draft, there was plenty of speculation about whether or not Kyrie would push his way towards a new team, and more specifically, the Lakers. Kyrie ended up opting into the final year of his Brooklyn contract, but that didn't stop the trade rumors. As soon as Kevin Durant officially requested a trade from the Nets hours before free agency, it added more fuel to the Kyrie-to-LA fire.

Durant and Kyrie trade chatter has encapsulated the NBA as of late, but according to a report by Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Irving has yet to formally ask for a trade from Brooklyn.

Lewis' source, who's "close to Irving" said the following:

“Kyrie has not asked for a trade. Now, if the Nets don’t want him, that’s something totally different. Kyrie has not said he wants a trade. He opted in. [So where did] the trade conversations come from? Is it because, KD requested a trade and now everybody’s like let’s trade Ky[sic]? Kyrie opted in.”

The source didn't stop there in questioning the perceived climate of the Kyrie Irving trade talks.

“How did we get into this situation about trade, when he opted in? Here is the situation. He opted in, which means he had and he has every intention of playing with the Brooklyn Nets. KD decides he wants out and now everybody is talking about trading Kyrie, right?"

On the other hand, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith previously reported that Kyrie is telling everyone that he wants to end up on the Lakers.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports was the first to break the news that the Lakers and Nets had engaged in trade talks earlier this month.

Either way, whether or not the Nets decide to trade Durant will have a big impact on how Brooklyn handles Kyrie Irving's future with the team.