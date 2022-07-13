Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Never Asked For Trade From Brooklyn Per NY Insider

Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Never Asked For Trade From Brooklyn Per NY Insider

Brian Lewis of the NY Post reports that Kyrie Irving never asked for trade from Brooklyn...should the Lakers be worried?

Prior the NBA draft, there was plenty of speculation about whether or not Kyrie would push his way towards a new team, and more specifically, the Lakers. Kyrie ended up opting into the final year of his Brooklyn contract, but that didn't stop the trade rumors. As soon as Kevin Durant officially requested a trade from the Nets hours before free agency, it added more fuel to the Kyrie-to-LA fire. 

Durant and Kyrie trade chatter has encapsulated the NBA as of late, but according to a report by Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Irving has yet to formally ask for a trade from Brooklyn.

Lewis' source, who's "close to Irving" said the following:

“Kyrie has not asked for a trade. Now, if the Nets don’t want him, that’s something totally different. Kyrie has not said he wants a trade. He opted in. [So where did] the trade conversations come from? Is it because, KD requested a trade and now everybody’s like let’s trade Ky[sic]? Kyrie opted in.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The source didn't stop there in questioning the perceived climate of the Kyrie Irving trade talks. 

“How did we get into this situation about trade, when he opted in? Here is the situation. He opted in, which means he had and he has every intention of playing with the Brooklyn Nets. KD decides he wants out and now everybody is talking about trading Kyrie, right?"

On the other hand, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith previously reported that Kyrie is telling everyone that he wants to end up on the Lakers. 

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports was the first to break the news that the Lakers and Nets had engaged in trade talks earlier this month.

Either way, whether or not the Nets decide to trade Durant will have a big impact on how Brooklyn handles Kyrie Irving's future with the team.

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis
News

Lakers: KCP Says Nuggets Would Not Have Beat LA Without Anthony Davis' Clutch Three

By Ryan Menzie1 hour ago
USATSI_18006104_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers News: NBA Expert Ranks LeBron James 35th On Trade Value List

By Eric Eulau1 hour ago
Westbrook Beverley
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Named as Potential Suitors for Patrick Beverley Per NBA Expert

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_18153301_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Nets 'Prepared' to Keep Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant

By Eric Eulau5 hours ago
westbrook
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Receives Lowly Spot in Top 125 Rankings

By Ryan Menzie6 hours ago
USATSI_13947861_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Nets Trade Draft Pick Demands to LA Preventing Kyrie Irving Trade

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_17224641_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Malik Monk Credits LeBron James for Transformational Season in LA

By Kristilyn Hetherington22 hours ago
USATSI_7452896_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Weighs in On Brittney Griner Situation

By Staff WriterJul 12, 2022