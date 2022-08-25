Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: LA Has Zero Interest In Trading For Their Former Lottery Pick

Lakers Rumors: LA Has Zero Interest In Trading For Their Former Lottery Pick

The Lakers reportedly don't have any interest in getting involved in a trade for Knicks forward Julius Randle.
Now that the dust has settled in Brooklyn, the Lakers must find other avenues to supplement the roster led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Kyrie Irving is simply no longer an option (for now). There's been several other trade rumors surrounding LA, notably, a Russell Westbrook-Hield-Turner deal with the Pacers, or a potential Patrick Beverley-Bojan Bogdanovic trade with the Utah Jazz.

However, there's been Westbrook-New York Knicks rumblings dating back to the last year's trade deadline. The Knicks had little interest then, and likely little interest now, in making a deal with the Lakers, but that could change if they trade for Utah guard Donovan Mitchell.

That could involve sending out forward Julius Randle, who's owed an averaged of $29.3M over the next three years and also has a player option for the fourth year (2025-2026).

However, The Athletic's Jovan Buha notes that the Lakers have zero interest in bringing Randle, their first round pick in the 2014 draft, back into the fold.

"The Lakers aren’t interested in taking back Julius Randle from the Knicks, considering his contract (three years plus a player option on the fourth year) and less-than-ideal fit with Davis and James."

Committing to Randle and his long term contract isn't something the Lakers are willing to do, especially when considering his disappointing his 2021-2022 season.

After being selected to his first career All-NBA Team (2020-2021), Randle took a big step back this past season and off the court, had to reassure Knicks fans that he wants to stay in New York after a public feud with the Knicks faithful. 

