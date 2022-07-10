Lakers Rumors: LA Might Retire Pau Gasol's Number Next Season Says Insider

Scottie Pippen Jr. probably owns the title of most under-appreciated secondary NBA star, but some Lakers fans would argue that Pau Gasol never gets the credit he deserves as the complimentary star to Kobe Bryant on LA's back-to-back title teams.

Apparently, the Lakers organization hasn't forgotten just how impactful Pau was on those title teams. According to Marc Mundet, a basketball reporter for Barcelona-based radio station RAC1, Pau Gasol said he's been in contact with the Buss family about a jersey retirement ceremony.

"The ceremony could be the next season. Yes, I've talked to the franchise and Buss familiy. We are all very excited".

Mundet posted another quote from Pau that seem to state that a Gasol jersey retirement ceremony at Crypto.com Arena is still an "if", not a when.

"It's hard to imagine a moment like this. If it comes, it might be full of emotion, and tough to control myself. I'm very excited it comes to reality".

The Lakers traded for Gasol in February of 2008 in a trade that included Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, Aaron McKie, a pair of first-round picks, and of course, Pau's younger brother Marc Gasol.

The deal immediately elevated the Lakers from playoff team to title contender. LA lost in the Finals in 2008 to the Celtics, but would go on to beat the Magic in the Finals the next season, and then avenge their 2008 failure in a thrilling seven-game series against Boston in 2010.

In the 2009 and 2010 Finals, Gasol averaged 18.9 points per game, 11.0 rebounds per game, and 2.0 blocks per game. He posted a 55.8% field-goal percentage.

Without Pau, Kobe probably would have never won his fourth and fifth rings.

From what it sounds like, Pau's jersey could be hanging right next to Kobe's for years and years.