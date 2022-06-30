Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Suggests that Six-Time All-Star Blake Griffin is Leaning Towards Signing with LA

Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Suggests that Six-Time All-Star Blake Griffin is Leaning Towards Signing with LA

The latest intel on Blake Griffin is that he wants to return to Los Angeles for the next chapter in his career.

The latest intel on Blake Griffin is that he wants to return to Los Angeles for the next chapter in his career.

Lakers fans somehow holding hope that LA will make some splashy free agent signing in the coming days will be waiting in vein. Quite simply, the Lakers don't have the cap space, nor the trade assets, to make an impactful deal to drastically improve the roster at the moment. Rob Pelinka and his team have the taxpayer mid-level exception ($6.4M) and veteran minimums to offer, that's it. Which is why signing players like Blake Griffin is a more reasonable expectation and frankly, the reality the Lakers find themselves in.

During a recent podcast, NBA reporters Marc Stein and Jake Fischer covered today's free agency kick off and reaffirmed the Lakers interest in Griffin.

"It sounds like he’s gonna go to Los Angeles. The Clippers would be pretty weird, funny, silly outcome with the whole exit there. So I mean, the Lakers would make more sense in that regard."

Griffin is far, far from the All-Star forward he used to be, but he did provide valuable minutes off the bench for the Nets during the regular season. However, he was essentially a non-factor in the Nets first-round loss to the Celtics (12.5 MPG).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Adding players that can perform in the postseason is paramount, but so is having a viable roster that can actually make the playoffs. 

Griffin is a veteran who understands his role and if he can give the Lakers 10-15 productive minutes a game and is willing to sign for the veteran minimum, it's absolutely a signing the Lakers should consider.

Is it a signing that harkens back to last summer where the Lakers signed a slew of over-the-hill veterans? Absolutely.

Is signing 33-year-old Blake Griffin just where the Lakers are right now? Absolutely. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18549197_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Targeting Otto Porter Jr. and T.J. Warren in Free Agency Says NBA Insider

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18062406_168396005_lowres (3)
News

Lakers Rumors: Malik Monk Might Be Changing His Tune on Re-Signing with LA in Free Agency

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_17410814_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Might Explore Signing Five Time-All NBA Forward Blake Griffin in Free Agency

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
Rob Pelinka
News

Lakers News: LA Front Office 'Planning' On Starting Next Season with Russell Westbrook on the Roster

By Staff WriterJun 29, 2022
malik monk usa today 2021
News

Lakers: Malik Monk Willing to Take a Pay Cut to Stay in LA

By Staff WriterJun 28, 2022
USATSI_18042293_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Officially Picks Up His Player Option

By Staff WriterJun 28, 2022
USATSI_13947861_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Kyrie Irving Opts Into Final Year of Brooklyn Nets Contract

By Eric EulauJun 28, 2022
USATSI_9208923_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Nets Grant Kyrie Irving Permission to Explore Sign-and-Trade Options

By Staff WriterJun 27, 2022