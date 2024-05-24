Lakers Rumors: New All-Star Trade Target Emerges For LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have all sorts of questions entering the offseason, including how the front office plans to upgrade the roster. They can either go down the three-star route or build more depth around stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Los Angeles has historically gone after star players in the past and it could lead them down a similar path again. If the Lakers do go down that path, one name has emerged as an option. That would be guard Darius Garland, who could be moved by the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer.
ESPN's Bobby Marks added some fuel to this, posting a potential trade of Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura for Garland.
Landing Garland would give the Lakers another star-level player but he may not be worth the cost. Los Angeles may be better off keeping guard D'Angelo Russell this summer as they could get him for half the cost.
He also has a familiarity with the team already, even if Garland is younger and has more upside. Trading away Reaves and other assets for Garland would hamper this team going forward so the Lakers are better off avoiding it.
Los Angeles should go down the depth route this offseason as James and Davis have shown the ability to still lead a team forward. However the offseason unfolds, the team needs to make some major changes to get themselves back into title contention.
