Lakers Rumors: New Potential Landing Spot For D'Angelo Russell Comes to Light
One of the biggest parts of the Los Angeles Lakers offseason is what point guard D'Angelo Russell will do with his contract option. He has the ability to opt out of his $18 million deal for next season and many expect him to do exactly that.
Russell was great for the Lakers during the regular season but once again struggled in the playoffs. It could see his value around the league dip, especially when it was already low to begin with.
There aren't many teams that are expected to be involved in the sweepstakes to land Russell, assuming he does opt out, but the Orland Magic have been mentioned in passing. Now, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report has mentioned a new team in the mix, one that would need the Lakers' help to acquire Russell.
He mentioned the Brooklyn Nets, who Russell previously has played for. According to Pincus, the Nets would have to do a sign-and-trade with L.A. for Russell, which could net the Lakers some assets instead of seeing him leave for nothing.
"That's just one of many possibilities with the Nets, but that all hinges on Brooklyn chasing Russell, both sides agreeing to salary terms and the Lakers and Nets (or even a third team) finding a viable trade. The Lakers would be hard-capped at the second apron by sending out via sign-and-trade, and the Nets at the first."
It remains unknown if the Nets will pursue Russell but they reportedly went after him at the trade deadline. With Brooklyn needing a guard, he could make some sense.
For the Lakers, trading Russell remains the best option for future flexibility. Losing him for nothing would be terrible asset management so they may try to work with him on finding a new home if he isn't to return to Los Angeles.
