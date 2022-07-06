Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: Ric Bucher Thinks Kyrie Irving Trade Will 'Eventually' Get Done

Lakers Rumors: Ric Bucher Thinks Kyrie Irving Trade Will 'Eventually' Get Done

NBA reporter Ric Bucher thinks that the Kyrie Irving-to-LA trade will get done one way or another this summer.

NBA reporter Ric Bucher thinks that the Kyrie Irving-to-LA trade will get done one way or another this summer.

Over the last 24 hours, the Nets appear to be spending considerable time and energy communicating to NBA reporters, like Adrian Wojnarowski, Chris Haynes, and Shams Charania, that they are in no hurry to trade Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. All three reporters, who are some of the best in the business, have suggested that the Nets are slow playing the summer until they get the best deal or deals possible for KD and Kyrie.

However, in a recent appearance on The Herd, NBA reporter Ric Bucher stated that Lakers owner Jeanie Buss' cryptic tweet wasn't about LeBron James, but laying the foundation for Kyrie, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis to prioritize team goals over their personal endeavors.

"Well those around the Lakers that I know, agree with you, that this was just a matter of setting the table for Kyrie coming in. Kyrie's already in LA. Now, he's worked out here before, but indicators that I'm getting is that he's here, and he's not leaving, and eventually that deal is going to get done."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In addition to the tweet possible serving the foreshadowing of a Kyrie Irving trade, Bucher also explained why he thought that Jeanie Buss' cryptic tweet over the weekend was a misstep on her part. 

"One, it troubles me that Jeanie would tweet this because it makes her look week. In looking at, I wish Kobe was here. I wish someone could say what I can't. You're the owner of this team, you're the leader of this franchise, don't give anyone the impression that there's something that you can't do or that you're not able to do."

It was the first time since her exclusive interview with The LA Times' Bill Plaschke that Jeanie has been in the news cycle, and the timing of the tweet, in addition to the content, definitely raised some eyebrows around the NBA.

Perhaps it was foreshadowing about a Kyrie Irving tweet, or perhaps it was something entirely different. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

Thomas Bryant
News

Lakers Sign Center Thomas Bryant to a One-Year Deal

By Brook Smith10 hours ago
USATSI_18131982
News

Lakers Rumors: NBA Expert Doubts Kyrie Irving-to-LA Trade Happens

By Brenna White13 hours ago
USATSI_18164807
News

Lakers: LA Insider Points Out One of the Major Flaws in Free Agent Signings

By Brenna White16 hours ago
USATSI_18632393_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Cole Swider Continues to Shine on LA Summer League Team

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
USATSI_15772118_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: 'No Traction' On Potential Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Trade

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_13947861_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Landing Kyrie Irving is 'Most Realistic' Trade Scenario Says NBA Insider

By Eric EulauJul 4, 2022
USATSI_16847456_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers: Was Jeanie Buss' Recent Tweet a Veiled Shot at LeBron James?

By Eric EulauJul 4, 2022
USATSI_5080214_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Lamar Odom Says Kobe Bryant Comes to Him in Dreams

By Eric EulauJul 4, 2022