Lakers: Russell Westbrook Fires Back After Being Taunted by Miles Bridges

The Lakers finally get to come home from a long road trip this week. After spending the last 6 games away from Crypto.com Arena, they come back to Los Angeles to take on the Portland Trail Blazers at home on Wednesday.

And that road trip could not have come to an end soon enough. The Lakers struggled to pick up a pair of wins in that stretch playing games without LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Malik Monk at times.

But one guy who was always there was Russell Westbrook. And in that game against the Charlotte Hornets last week, Miles Bridges took a little bit of a shot at him after a monster drive to the basket.

Bridges put his hand low, appearing to call Russ too small. Westbrook immediately pointed out to the officiating crew that it should be a technical foul, and he got it. After the game, Russ briefly explained the encounter.

I think he was trying to say I was too small or something. And he and I know that ain't the case.

But to his credit, Bridges cleared things up after the Lakers were unable to pull out the win.

“I was just having fun. Russell does that every time he scores on someone smaller than him and I did it to him and I got a tech. Hopefully I get my money back, it’s all good.

Let that be a lesson to you. Don't go after Russ like that, because if anyone knows what kind of taunting will earn you a tech, it's Brodie.