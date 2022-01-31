Lakers: Anthony Davis Not Ready to Give Up On This Team

The Lakers finished off a long road trip with a disappointing loss in Atlanta. For the 6 games that they were away from Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles comes back with just 2 wins under their belt and a 24-27 record.

Things are starting to look sort of bleak as the season winds down. With just 30 games left to play, the Lakers are still struggling to find their identity on both sides of the ball. But a lot of that comes back to health, and the combination of a few big names haven't had the opportunity to play together often.

That would include Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The combination of those two players have seen the court together far too little this season, with LeBron recently going down with a knee injury. But despite the outlook, AD isn't ready to quit on this team.

He still thinks they can get a little run going.

“I still believe that we got a good team. We just haven’t been all the way healthy for our team. I mean, all our players. LeBron is now out. I just came back. I think the most frustrating part is that we can’t finish games. We’ve had a lot of games that we had won and teams come back and beat us. …But I still have belief, man. We’re a good team. No matter what happens in the regular season, if we get into the playoffs, we’re a good team. And I still believe that.”

If the Lakers can get everyone healthy, that's a great first step before getting things right. Obviously, that includes LBJ, but role players like Kendrick Nunn also need to progress.

So much of the playoffs is based on who comes into the month healthy and on a roll. If the Lakers can get everyone going at the right time, there's no telling how far they can go.