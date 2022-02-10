Lakers: Russell Westbrook Says He's "Earned the Right" to Close Games

Plenty of storylines emerged in the aftermath of the Lakers disastrous 131-116 home loss to the Bucks on Tuesday. Lebron James proclaimed the Lakers aren’t anywhere close to being on the Bucks “level”. Head coach Frank Vogel was displeased with the team’s effort and energy. Russell Westbrook voiced his frustrating over yet another benching.

Westbrook did not play a single second in the fourth quarter. Westbrook let out his frustrating in the post game press conference when asked if there’s a “benchmark” he needs to hit to be on the court in crunch time.

“I shouldn’t have to hit any benchmark, to be honest. I’ve put (in) a lot of work, and I’ve got a lot of respect in this game. I don’t gotta hit a benchmark, or I shouldn’t have to. I’ve earned a right to be in closing lineups. Numbers will tell you. I don’t have to explain that.

Unfortunately for Westbrook, the numbers are far from pretty in his last four games. Russ is scoring 10.3 PPG and shooting 15.4% from three in 31.1 MPG. His overall field-goal percentage isn’t much better (2.75%). His made field-goals per game average (3.5) is identical to his turnovers per game average. One doesn’t need a NBA sabrematician to know that’s not a good sign.

Westbrook’s recent play has rekindled Lakers fans pushing for GM Rob Pelinka to jettison the frustrated guard before Thursday’s 12PM PST trade deadline. That’s easier said than done.

Russ is owed $47M next season in the final year of the supermax contract he signed in 2017 as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Go ahead, hop on ESPN’s NBA trade machine and try to put together a viable trade for Westbrook.

Then only potential Westbrook trade rumor that holds water is a second Westbrook-for-John Wall trade. However, Houston reportedly wants the Lakers 2027 first-round pick in exchange for bailing out the Lakers.

It might be the only move the Lakers can make if they want to move on from the Westbrook experiment.