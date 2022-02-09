Lakers: LeBron James Expresses Some Doubt About This Team's Potential

The Lakers lost another one on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. They fell to 26-29 in the standings after losing to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, and there wasn't a lot to feel good about.

The Lakers came back from being down by as many as 30 points at one point. They got close in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to 12 before letting it slip away again. But even that resurgence wasn't enough to feel good about.

LeBron James' comments after the game only made fans feel worse. Bron was asked if he thought the Lakers could reach the level that the Bucks are playing at right now.

“Do I think we can reach the level where Milwaukee is right now?. Um, no. Is that what you wanted to hear? No."

That comment turned some heads around the Lakers. It was the first time that Bron expressed serious doubt about this team, at least on a public platform. But he sort of clarified it in a follow-up question.

"Right now, we can't get to where they are right now. They're the defending champions for a reason. I guaranteed if you would've asked teams coming out of the bubble if they could get to the level we were playing at when we won a championship, they'd say the same thing."

That could be a bit of backpedaling after realizing what he just said about his own team. It could also be confusion in the question being asked or the answer given by Bron. But he's right, it's tough to imagine the Laker getting to that level of play with the team they have.

It's just the reality of where they are at right now. Russell Westbrook has been terrible, a lot of guys haven't been healthy most of the year, and the roster just wasn't built for success. There's no other way around it.