Lakers: Russell Westbrook Tears Into A Heckling Fan in San Antonio

The Lakers went into San Antonio looking to do something they have not done since the first week of the year: win consecutive games. Then just shortly before tipoff down in Texas, the team announced that LeBron James would not be playing. That shifted the mood drastically.

James was coming off of a 56-point performance against the Warriors over the weekend. The knee that has given him issues all season flared up though, and the Lakers decided it was best to keep him out.

That resulted in the Lakers falling to the lowly Spurs for the second time this year. And it got very ugly for them very quickly. They fell behind by as many as 14 at one point, though they clawed back and took a 1 point lead, if only for a moment.

But Westbrook had another encounter with a disrespectful fan, this one repeatedly calling him Westbrick.

Westbrook spoke in-depth after the game about how he has been treated by fans this year with the Lakers. He also spoke about how his family no longer comes to home games in Los Angeles because he does not like his kids hearing how fans treat him.

And he just sounds like he's over it. It's not often we see NBA players going after fans like this, but they clearly got to him. It's hard to imagine a player looking more broken and defeated on the court than Westbrook right now.

He's shooting just 43 percent from the field this year to go along with 28 percent from beyond the arc. It's been a very tough year for him, and the Lakes struggling has only highlighted that drastically.