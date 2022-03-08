Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Out Tonight Against the Spurs

LeBron will not be in the lineup tonight just two days after putting up 56 points against the Warriors.

The Lakers head into San Antonio tonight to take on the Spurs. They will be looking to win their second consecutive game for the first time since the start of the new year, which seems like a wild stat. 

Unfortuantely, it sounds like the Lakers will have to do it without LeBron James tonight. James just scored 56 points in 39 minutes played against the Warriors on Saturday. He was the main reason Los Angeles pulled out a very important win.

But James is going to sit out tonight against the Spurs. He is experiencing soreness in that same knee that has given him issues all year. He missed a few games this year with the combination of ankle problems, abdominal issues, and knee soreness. 

That's one reason that many around the league have wondered if the Lakers will start to rest LeBron more often. Given their low placement in the Western Conference, it doesn't make sense to burn LBJ in an effort to catch the 6th seed. 

That's not going to happen at this point. The best thing the Lakers can do is prepare for the play-in game and ensure that they go into the playoffs with their key guys rested up and healthy. That includes James and Anthony Davis. 

But you will not be seeing James tonight in San Antonio. The Spurs are currently 24-40 and sitting at the 12 seed in the west, But they have given the Lakers fits this year, taking them down once and forcing overtime back in October. 

