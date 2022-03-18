Languishing in play-in tournament land surely wasn't what Russell Westbrook imagined when the Lakers acquired him this past summer. But, that's right where the Lakers are. Westbrook's play has been inconsistent at best, but it isn't the only reason the Lakers have struggled. It is however the reason that's talked about the most by the LA media and voracious Lakers fans.

Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes discussed why the constant criticism of Westbrook has never been more voluminous than it is right now.

"It's totally a big difference when you're playing OKC, Houston, Washington as opposed to playing with the Lakers when they're in championship or bust mode. On top of that, playing with LeBron James. Totally different."

The confidence that Westbrook exhibited for seasons has suddenly evaporated under the hots lights. Even for a LA native like Westbrook, the pressure of playing for the Lakers seems to have had a significant effect on his play.

It's definitely something that's on his mind, for a variety of reasons. Earlier this month, Westbrook responded publicly to Lakers fans both heckling him and his family.

Haynes talked about how Westbrook playing in a major media market for the first time in his career has magnified his shortcomings.

"Those four or five turnovers you used to average all the time that nobody looked at, that nobody even brought up because you were getting triple-doubles, while winning 50 games. Well, those five turnovers are highly scrutinized and they're highly visible playing for the Lakers on top of you're not playing up to par."

This season, Westbrook is averaging the fewest points per game (17.9) since his year in the NBA. Now, Westbrook taking fewer shots was part of the deal when he joined up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The problem is, he's not converting the shots he is taking.

Russ is shooting 27.7% from three and 43.2% from the field for the year. The bank shot he's relied on for so long has turned into one of his most unreliable shots. He's missing layups and just can't seem to finish at the rim.

