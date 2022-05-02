Skip to main content
Lakers: Shaq Pushes for LA to Hire Mark Jackson as Next Head Coach

Lakers: Shaq Pushes for LA to Hire Mark Jackson as Next Head Coach

The Lakers are still on the hunt for a new head coach.

The Lakers are still on the hunt for a new head coach.

After the firing of now-former Los Angeles Lakers head coach, Frank Vogel, the Lakers front office needs to find a replacement. Many have added their two cents on who they think the Lakers should pick, including Shaquille O'Neal. The former NBA superstar is now offering suggestions on who should get the job, according to Rory Carroll from Reuters.

“Mark Jackson helped build Golden State before Steve Kerr took it to the next level."

“[Jackson] made it a very sexy brand to watch, so I’m sure he can do that with LeBron [James] and Russ[ell Westbrook].”

Earlier this month, Shaq himself half-jokingly said he'd be willing to coach the Lakers if the front office gave him a four-year, $100M contract.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Having an understanding of powerful players such as LeBron James and Russell Westbrook can be much more difficult than it looks. Although, having a head coach that was able to create the beginning of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, could be exactly what the Lakers need. 

No matter what, whoever lands the job with LA will have a lot on their plate. These players are complicated and it can be hard to get them to work together properly. This means that the person who takes this job needs to be prepared to be working with a team that needs help. 

This is not a pre-made team that is ready to get back in the mix. This is a team that needs a leader who can guide these players to work together and prepare them for all of the trials and tribulations of an 82-game regular season and hopefully the offseason.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

lebron-durant
News

Lakers: Kevin Durant Refutes Notion that LeBron James Picks LA's Roster

By Brenna White9 hours ago
USATSI_17484773_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Given Permission to Interview Milwaukee Bucks Assistant Coach Darvin Ham

By Eric EulauApr 30, 2022
USATSI_17910294
News

Lakers: LeBron James Considering Not Signing Contract Extension with LA

By Brenna WhiteApr 30, 2022
USATSI_17733009
News

Lakers: Magic Johnson Defends Jerry West Amid "Winning Time" Drama

By Brenna WhiteApr 30, 2022
USATSI_17613938
News

Lakers: Austin Reaves Signs Shoe Deal with Chinese Company

By Brenna WhiteApr 30, 2022
USATSI_18111473_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Provides Update on LA's Pursuit of Utah's Quin Snyder

By Eric EulauApr 29, 2022
USATSI_17240095_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers: Why Buddy Hield-Malcolm Brogdon Make Sense in a Russell Westbrook Trade

By Eric EulauApr 29, 2022
USATSI_16179785_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James Reacts to Chris Paul's Suns Ousting the Pelicans

By Eric EulauApr 29, 2022