Lakers: Shaq Pushes for LA to Hire Mark Jackson as Next Head Coach

After the firing of now-former Los Angeles Lakers head coach, Frank Vogel, the Lakers front office needs to find a replacement. Many have added their two cents on who they think the Lakers should pick, including Shaquille O'Neal. The former NBA superstar is now offering suggestions on who should get the job, according to Rory Carroll from Reuters.

“Mark Jackson helped build Golden State before Steve Kerr took it to the next level." “[Jackson] made it a very sexy brand to watch, so I’m sure he can do that with LeBron [James] and Russ[ell Westbrook].”

Earlier this month, Shaq himself half-jokingly said he'd be willing to coach the Lakers if the front office gave him a four-year, $100M contract.

Having an understanding of powerful players such as LeBron James and Russell Westbrook can be much more difficult than it looks. Although, having a head coach that was able to create the beginning of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, could be exactly what the Lakers need.

No matter what, whoever lands the job with LA will have a lot on their plate. These players are complicated and it can be hard to get them to work together properly. This means that the person who takes this job needs to be prepared to be working with a team that needs help.

This is not a pre-made team that is ready to get back in the mix. This is a team that needs a leader who can guide these players to work together and prepare them for all of the trials and tribulations of an 82-game regular season and hopefully the offseason.