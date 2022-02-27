Skip to main content
Lakers: Shaq Shocked About Clippers Reign Over Los Angeles

Lakers: Shaq Shocked About Clippers Reign Over Los Angeles

The former Lakers big man could not believe that the Clippers were running through the Lakers as they have over the last few seasons.

The former Lakers big man could not believe that the Clippers were running through the Lakers as they have over the last few seasons.

The Lakers once against fell to the Clippers on Friday night. In their first game back from the All-Star break, they couldn't get anything going and a few questionable officiating decisions ended their night on a bad note. 

But a matchup between the Lakers and Clippers hasn't brought the same ferociousness that it has over the last few years. Both teams have struggled with health, and that's resulted in just 58 wins between the 2 teams. 

But the Lakers have lost plenty of games to the Clippers. Over their last 10 years, they've only won 7 of their 38 matchups. That number shocked Shaq, who spoke about their dominance following the Lakers' loss. 

Read More

"My record was 23-2 against the Clippers. I know this is called the play-in game, but when I was a Laker we never even gave them consideration about them saying 'it's my town.' Now they got a couple of superstars that say whose town is this. There should be a little more force."

Whatever it is about the Clippers, they just have the Lakers' number. Even when the Lakers are good it seems like they find a way to squeak out a win over them. Shaq was so shocked by the number that he needed it repeated to him before making his comment. 

The Lakers and Clippers will face off one more time this season next Thursday night. And the two teams have a good shot at running into each other during the NBA play-in tournament. Not good news at all for them. 

shaquille o'neal
News

Lakers: Shaq Shocked About Clippers Reign Over Los Angeles

By Brook Smith
13 seconds ago
Rob Pelinka
News

Lakers: LeBron James Reportedly Tried to Get Rob Pelinka Replaced

By Brook Smith
7 hours ago
USATSI_17644654
News

Lakers Biggest Key To Second Half Success, Breaking Down LA's Tough Schedule, Predictions & More!

By Brook Smith
9 hours ago
dwight howard 10-3-21
News

Lakers Expected to Rely Heavily on DeAndre Jordan And Dwight Howard

By Brook Smith
10 hours ago
Westbrook James Davis
News

Lakers: LeBron James Disappointed in Lack of Playing Time With Westbrook and Anthony Davis

By Brook Smith
11 hours ago
lebron james 12-25-21 usa today
News

Lakers: LeBron James Argues That He Does Not Make Personnel Decisions With the Team

By Brook Smith
13 hours ago
Frank Vogel
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Very Frustrated By Officiating Crew in Loss to the Clippers

By Brook Smith
15 hours ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Changes Gears Discussing His Future in Los Angeles

By Brook Smith
16 hours ago