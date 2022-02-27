Lakers: Shaq Shocked About Clippers Reign Over Los Angeles

The Lakers once against fell to the Clippers on Friday night. In their first game back from the All-Star break, they couldn't get anything going and a few questionable officiating decisions ended their night on a bad note.

But a matchup between the Lakers and Clippers hasn't brought the same ferociousness that it has over the last few years. Both teams have struggled with health, and that's resulted in just 58 wins between the 2 teams.

But the Lakers have lost plenty of games to the Clippers. Over their last 10 years, they've only won 7 of their 38 matchups. That number shocked Shaq, who spoke about their dominance following the Lakers' loss.

"My record was 23-2 against the Clippers. I know this is called the play-in game, but when I was a Laker we never even gave them consideration about them saying 'it's my town.' Now they got a couple of superstars that say whose town is this. There should be a little more force."

Whatever it is about the Clippers, they just have the Lakers' number. Even when the Lakers are good it seems like they find a way to squeak out a win over them. Shaq was so shocked by the number that he needed it repeated to him before making his comment.

The Lakers and Clippers will face off one more time this season next Thursday night. And the two teams have a good shot at running into each other during the NBA play-in tournament. Not good news at all for them.