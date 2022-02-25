Lakers: Frank Vogel Doesn't Sound Confident LA Can Reach the 6th Seed

The Lakers return from the All-Star break tonight to take on the Clippers at home. Just barely hanging onto the 9th seed, Los Angeles will need a very strong final push in the regular season to keep their playoff hopes alive.

In all likelihood, the Lakers will probably just hang onto that number 9 spot. That would put them in the play-in tournament and make things very difficult for them. But catching up to the 6th seed seems impossible at this point, especially with the way this team has played.

Frank Vogel doesn't even sound confident in the Lakers' ability to get there. After practice on Thursday, he had this to say about the possibility of getting out of the play-in tournament with that 6th spot in the West.

“We know exactly where we are in the standings. We’re six back from the sixth spot. We’re three-and-a-half back from the seven spot. We’re one-and-a-half back from the eight spot. We know that the goal would be to get to the top six. That’s a long shot, but still within reach if we come out strong. If we’re not able to get that, then getting into that first play-in game (is the goal)."

A whole lot would need to go right for the Lakers to get there. They would also need to do it almost entirely without Anthony Davis, who is still a ways off from recovering from a mid-foot sprain.

Unfortuantely, the Lakers happen to have one of the toughest schedules remaining in the NBA. They came in at number 2 in the remaining strength of schedule, just behind the Bucks.

It's going to be a very difficult fight to the top, and the Lakers are just trying to be the 6th-best team in the West.