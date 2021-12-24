Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Lakers: Shaquille O'Neal Tears Into Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook
    Shaq is not pleased with what he is seeing out of the duo.

    Shaq is not pleased with what he is seeing out of the duo.
    Shaq is not pleased with what he is seeing out of the duo.

    The Lakers have stumbled into this season and put up a 16-17 record. And while that's still somehow good for the number six seed in a weak Western Conference, they are absolutely not playing up to their potential in the early going. 

    But the clock is ticking. With each passing game, "early in the season" becomes less and less true. And the Lakers do not appear to be progressing or moving towards becoming a team capable of winning an NBA Championship. 

    Shaq knows that. The long-time Lakers big man spoke recently about the current team on his podcast. In that podcast, Shaq blasted guys like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook for not playing their part. 

    Because, remember, he needs help. And the help that everyone hyped so much. Ooh AD is coming back. Oooh oh my god we got Russell Westbrook, oooh oh my god we just got Carmelo, oooh oh my god we got this shooter. Ooooh, those guys ain’t stepping up. Listen, I’m telling you now, I would not have four championships if Kobe (Bryant) didn’t give me 28… Everybody got to step up

    Westbrook has put up just under 20 points per game so far for the Lakers. He is also dishing out 8 assists per game, but he's turning the ball over at a very high clip. That's certainly not ideal for Frank Vogel and his team. 

    AD just doesn't look like himself at all this year. His points per game and rebounding is just as good as ever, but Davis appears to be getting bullied on the court for being as big as he is. Adding in the myriad of injuries he has faced hasn't helped his case. 

    But as always, LeBron James is doing what he needs to do to put his team in a position to win. The 36-year-old is averaging close to 27 points per game and close to 7 assists. And while that's great for the Lakers, he needs the help. 

    Shaq is right. LeBron can't continue to do things on his own if Los Angeles wants any chance at a title. 

