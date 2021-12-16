Lakers: Shaquille O'Neal Wears Wig To Cover His Head For Hilarious Reason

NBA on TNT is an NBA institution. It has been around since 1989, but its current lineup since the 2011-12 season, when Shaquille O'Neal joined the crew. "Shaqtin' A Fool" is a popular segment on the show since O'Neal joined. Take a look at an older one from a few seasons ago here.

Take a look at life imitating art, as O'Neal explains why in the name of all that is good, he chose to wear a preposterous wig. Truly, "Shaqtin' A Fool."

How's the Weather?

"tall guy jokes" are the first thing in a kids' joke book. One of those jokes is almost always about tall guys bumping their heads on doorways. This sounds exactly like what O'Neal is alluding to that bumped his head. My favorite part of this video is O'Neal's first excuse is that a hawk attacked him. If something embarrassing happened, why is that your first go-to?

Kenny Smith interjects something about the band-aids. Apparently, Smith thought they were too big (or comically oversized) but Smith tends to interject things that aren't funny because the band-aids look standard-sized.

Shaq The Entertainer

O'Neal is a constant source of entertainment no matter what he does. During his playing days, he could dance on the court, doing faux-break dancing or he could make a room full of reporters laugh with his banter. Even watching O'Neal holding regular-sized things is entertaining, because the man is so big. He also had so many quotes that could fill a book. Perhaps my favorite was when he was questioned about the movie "Kazaam."

“I was a medium-level juvenile delinquent from Newark who always dreamed about doing a movie. Someone said, ‘hey here’s 7 million, come in and do this genie movie.’ What, am I going to say, no?”

Shaq will remain an entertainment icon as long as he's around.