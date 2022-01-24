Lakers Should Explore a Lou Williams Trade With Atlanta

Lakers fans just need to face the facts as we head towards the trade deadline. As much as we would all love to see a big name moved to Los Angeles in a deal, it's just not happening. They simply don't have the draft assets or financial capability to add some elite talent into the mix.

With that being said, there are options that the Lakers can look to add and improve their roster. There are a number of lower-level names that Los Angeles could deal for, and many of them would be upgrades over their current bench situation.

One guy that the Lakers should consider is Lou Williams. The Hawks have drastically cut Williams' playing time this year, and it has really hurt his bottom line stats. He's putting up just 6.8 points per game and shooting career-low percentages.

But with the Clippers the last few seasons, Williams was an impact player. He averaged over 19 points per game, 5.1 assists, and shot 42.6 percent from the field. The Lakers could also use his ability to defend, especially at the wing.

He's not nearly the player that he was with the Clippers, but the 35-year-old veteran could really help out the Lakers at a low cost. If they wanted to make it easy, sending Kendrick Nunn would make sense purely from a salary standpoint.

But they might not want to give up on him before he even plays with the team, so they could explore draft options. They would need to clear space for his $5 million salary hit though, which could result in a few guys being moved.

The Lakers have already expressed interest in moving DeAndre Jordan and possibly even Dwight Howard, but it would take more than that to allow room for Lou.