Lakers Sign Wenyen Gabriel to Standard NBA Contract

LA has reportedly signed forward Wenyen Gabriel to a new contract.

Th Lakers turbulent season has produced minimal silver linings, but injuries and disappointment have created  opportunities for fringe NBA players to get a shot at proving themselves. 

Forward Wenyen Gabriel is certainly part of that group. Lakers reporter Mike Trudell was one of the first to report that LA has signed Gabriel to a standard NBA contract.

The Lakers opened up the roster space for Gabriel by officially waiving veteran forward Trevor Ariza

In a bit of foreshadowing, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus wrote in support of LA converting Gabriel's two-way contract to a regular NBA deal.

"The team should rip up Gabriel's two-way contract before the end of the season to sign him to a two-year standard deal (with marginal guarantees). The Lakers need younger legs and depth around players like James and Davis. Los Angeles also needs shooting and playmaking, but everyone on the roster should be capable of contributing defensively."

Pincus discussed how Gabriel, along with fellow NBA castoff Stanley Johnson, have helped the Lakers this season. 

"The additions of Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel infused the Lakers with greater size and athleticism. Paired with Austin Reaves and Monk, the Lakers found a somewhat viable combination (in stretches) around James."

Nothing is confirmed quite yet, but Pincus gave his thoughts yesterday via Twitter on what the structure of the contract should be.

Much like the Lakers, the former Kentucky Wildcat's 2021-2022 season has been quite the odyssey. 

He was waived by the Pelicans in October. He was made a pit stop in Milwaukee before being waived again. Prior to landing on the Lakers, Gabriel spent stints with the Nets, Clippers, and Pelicans on 10-day contracts.

The Lakers official twitter took the time to congratulate Gabriel.  

He'll likely get plenty of minutes in the Lakers final two games of the season.

