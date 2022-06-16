Lakers: Six 'Defensive-minded' Free Agent Guards That LA Could Sign

One thing that new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has stressed during his short time with the team so far has been defense. Ham repeatedly talked about how the Lakers biggest leap this coming season will be on the defensive side of the ball.

Anthony Davis has long been one the best defenders in the NBA, but even if he can stay healthy next season, the Lakers don't have enough quality defenders currently on the roster to improve a defense that ranked 21st in defensive efficiency (112.8) this past season.

In a recent article, The Athletic's Jovan Buha listed six 'defensive-minded' guards that are set to become free agents that the Lakers could sign.