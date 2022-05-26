Lakers: Terry Stotts Takes Next Step in Interview Process with LA

The Lakers are on to the next step of their head coaching search: in-person interviews. It appears that Terry Stotts' name was called first to sit down with vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, vice president of research and development Joey Buss, assistant GM Jesse Buss, director of basketball affiars Kurt Rambis, and owner Jeanie Buss.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was one of the first to report that the Lakers had interview Stotts in-person.

Stotts built his name in Portland as an offensive-minded head coach that helped lead the Blazers to eight-consecutive playoff appearances, including a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2019.

The knock on Stotts is that he continually failed to make adjustments to consistently push the Blazers deep into the playoffs.

With that in mind, Stotts could be a valuable assistant if the Lakers decide to give Darvin Ham his first head coaching gig in the NBA.

Stotts is also in the mix for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching vacancy.