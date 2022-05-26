Skip to main content
Lakers: Terry Stotts Takes Next Step in Interview Process with LA

Lakers: Terry Stotts Takes Next Step in Interview Process with LA

Terry Stotts interviewed in person in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Terry Stotts interviewed in person in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Lakers are on to the next step of their head coaching search: in-person interviews. It appears that Terry Stotts' name was called first to sit down with vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, vice president of research and development Joey Buss, assistant GM Jesse Buss, director of basketball affiars Kurt Rambis, and owner Jeanie Buss.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was one of the first to report that the Lakers had interview Stotts in-person.

Stotts built his name in Portland as an offensive-minded head coach that helped lead the Blazers to eight-consecutive playoff appearances, including a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2019.  

The knock on Stotts is that he continually failed to make adjustments to consistently push the Blazers deep into the playoffs. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With that in mind, Stotts could be a valuable assistant if the Lakers decide to give Darvin Ham his first head coaching gig in the NBA. 

Stotts is also in the mix for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching vacancy. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17452831_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Two-Time LA Champion Selling Rings to Aid Ukrainian War Effort

By Staff Writer13 hours ago
Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Calls for LA to Cut Russell Westbrook

By Brook Smith16 hours ago
USATSI_18149822_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers: ESPN NBA Analysts Sick of LA Coaching Updates During Playoff Broadcasts

By Eric Eulau17 hours ago
USATSI_18006022_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Resets His Own All-NBA Record

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_17194761_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Jayson Tatum Rocks Custom Kobe-MJ Pants Before Game 4

By Eric EulauMay 25, 2022
USATSI_18192628
News

Lakers: Colin Cowherd Explains Why Doc Rivers is the Best Fit in LA

By Eric EulauMay 24, 2022
USATSI_17219508
News

Lakers Have 'No Intention' of Trading First Rounder in a Russell Westbrook Deal

By Eric EulauMay 24, 2022
USATSI_6085122_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Kevin Garnett Roasts LA Over Head Coaching Candidates

By Eric EulauMay 24, 2022