Lakers: This Stat Proves LeBron James is Playing Out of His Mind

Players around the NBA have to be wondering when LeBron James will slow down, and if he ever will at this point. At 37-years-old, James has shown almost zero signs of Father Time catching up to him. In many ways, he's actually shown improvements this year versus the last few seasons.

James just finished another wildly athletic performance on Tuesday night in New York. Facing off against a very good Nets team, LBJ posted 33 points and shot 66.7 percent from the field. It was the 18th consecutive game in which Bron has scored 25 or more points.

That performance also helped to put LeBron into some elite company. He is by FAR the oldest player in NBA history to average 28 or more points on 50 percent or more shooting. The next oldest player to do that? Kevin Durant and Alex English, and both accomplished it at the ripe age of 33.

It's not just that LeBron is shooting efficiently or that he is taking good shots at this point. That dominant athleticism that defined so much of his early career in Cleveland and Miami has not gone away. He's still driving right through defenders and throwing down dunks like he's in his mid-twenties.

Bron is playing in his 19th season in the NBA, and he's shooting better than he has since the 2017-18 season with Cleveland. Based on the Lakers' performance and how other guys in the league are playing, he probably won't be winning his fifth MVP award this season.

But the way that he's playing is absolutely unreal, regardless of age. But adding in the fact that he is 37 is just unfair.