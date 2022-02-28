Lakers: This Vegas Bet Placed Before the Season is About to Pay Off in the Worst Way For LA

Before this season started, NBA analysts and experts had their doubts about the Lakers. Even by trading for a former MVP in Russell Westbrook, it didn't move the needle for them in the eyes of most around the league.

And it was completely fair of those experts to feel that way. For most of his career, Russ has struggled with not being the star of the show. The Lakers already had LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and it was unclear where he was going to fit in.

Fast forward a few months, and those doubts have proven to be well-founded. Yes, the Lakers have suffered through a whole lot of unfortunate injuries. But even when healthy, it's clear their Big 3 haven't figured out how to play together.

And while that is very terrible for the Lakers and their fans, one Vegas bettor could reap the rewards. Per SportsLine, someone placed a $10,000 bet with MGM before the season started that Los Angeles would not make the playoffs. Those were +1600 odds right before the year kicked off.

If the Lakers do fail to make the playoffs, that bettor would receive a $160,00 payout. That's a lot of cash for the failure of a storied franchise. And right now, Los Angeles is 27-33 and sitting in the 9th seed in the Western Conference.

It's bad out in Los Angeles. But things could get a whole lot worse if they somehow found themselves out of the play-in tournament. They're 2.5 games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers with plenty of time for them to be knocked out.

And with Anthony Davis out for the foreseeable future, there isn't exactly a lot of hope around the organization.