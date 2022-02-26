Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Disappointed in Lack of Playing Time With Westbrook and Anthony Davis

The three big names have barely had any time on the floor together, and it shows when they do all get to play together.

When the Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook this offseason, they had to envision things going much differently. They certainly could not have imagined this team struggling to stay in the play-in tournament. which they are very much in danger of falling out of. 

But health has been a huge underlying issue with this Lakers team. LeBron James has missed 17 games with knee, abdominal, and ankle issues. Anthony Davis has already missed 22 games this year, and he will be sidelined for most of the regular season with a mid-foot sprain. 

To his credit, Westbrook has stayed healthy, even if he struggled greatly to find his place on this team. But following the loss to the Clippers, LeBron spoke about playing with Russ and AD and how frustrating it has been to not share the court with both. 

"I do wish that we were just playing better basketball and between me, AD and Russ [Westbrook] on the floor at the same time. That's the biggest disappointment so far, that us three, because we all wanted to see this work. We just haven't been on the floor."

Those 3 guys have combined on the court far too little, and it's a big part of why the Lakers are still struggling. Unfortunately, there won't be much time for them to play together before the play-in. AD could still be out for a few weeks, and it would be a shock to see him miss less than 10 games at this point 

But those 3 need their reps together, especially if they want to make a serious run in the playoffs. The clock is ticking. 

