Lakers Unlikely To Make Big Changes This Offseason Says NBA Insider
Player(s)
LeBron James
Team(s)
Los Angeles Lakers

ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne reported that it's highly likely that the Lakers run it back next year with their current trio of stars.

The Lakers bet big on Russell Westbrook when they acquired him this past summer. According to reports, they might be doubling down next year.

In the wake of the Lakers not executing a transaction before last week’s NBA trade deadline, ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne reported that the Lakers trio of Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James will likely being playing together again next year.

“I’ve even heard this phrasing of this is probably going to be the roster next year too. A lot of the minimum contract guys will change, but I think this is what they got.”

LeBron has a long history of influencing personnel decisions for whatever team he’s on. NBA insider Marc Stein previously reported that LeBron and Anthony Davis pushed the Lakers front office to acquire Westbrook this past offseason.

The Lakers of course traded for Westbrook and now, they’re 27-31 and the ninth-seed in the West.

Shelbourne stated that, despite LeBron’s desire to alter the roster at the deadline, the Lakers front office was not willing to place another big bet.

“My interpretation was, the Lakers organization, from ownership on down, decided, you guys got yourself into this. This is the bed you have made. LeBron, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, all the future Hall-of-Famers, this is your choice of roster and team, go make it work. We are not going to mortgage our future in terms of draft picks and in terms of taking of luxury tax now because this team isn’t working yet. Go make it work.”

It’s rare that franchise hasn’t bent to LeBron’s demands at the trade deadline. During LeBron’s years in Cleveland, the Cavaliers remade their team at the deadline, multiple times, largely at LeBron’s bequest.

From what it sounds like, the Lakers front office believes that LeBron made his bed, and now he has to sleep in it. 

