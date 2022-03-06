Lakers: Russell Westbrook Return to LA Next Season Seen As 'Impossible'

Skip to main content
According to some sources, there is no way that Russell Westbrook ends up with the Lakers next season.

The Lakers trade for Russell Westbrook might go down as one of the worst in recent history. The idea was there, but the execution of bringing Russ over to mix in with Anthony Davis and LeBron James hasn't worked out. 

The argument has been that the injuries to LeBron and AD this year have made it difficult for them to find a rhythm. But at this point in the season, the validity of that excuse has long passed.

But Westbrook's time in Los Angeles might be limited to just one terrible season. There was a report earlier this week that there was a mutual interest in them parting ways. And judging by how they approached the trade deadline, that might be very accurate. 

But according to NBA insider Marc Stein, there is almost no way that Russ ends up with the Lakers next year. 

"There has been no shortage of defiance behind the scenes, I'm told, when coaches and teammates have tried to broach changes in role or approach with the former MVP. For all the obvious complexities involved in trying to move Westbrook when he's owed a whopping $47 million next season at age 34, one league source described the idea of bringing him back next season as "impossible" based on current tension levels."

Westbrook has struggled just to put up 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game this year. He is also shooting just 43.3 percent from the field and an incredibly low 28.4 percent from beyond the arc.

It's been incredibly bad. But with $47 million likely on the books for Russ next season, the likelihood of him being moved seems incredibly difficult. The Lakers could search out a trade, but very few teams would be willing to take that contract on without draft compensation, something Los Angeles does not have. 

So that leaves a buy-out option for the Lakers and Westbrook. And that might be the best option for both parties. 

